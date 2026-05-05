Missing 3-Year-Old Quickly Found Near Smyrna Home

A Rutherford County mother is expressing gratitude to first responders after her 3-year-old son was quickly located safe after wandering away from home near Almaville Road.

Josias Gonzales went missing for about 30 to 45 minutes last Friday after leaving his family’s property near Smyrna, according to his mother, DiLani Cassity. He was accompanied by the family’s black Labrador dog.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies, Emergency Medical Services medics and Smyrna Police responded to help search for the child. Smyrna Police located Josias shortly after the search began.

Cassity praised the first responders for their compassion and support during the frightening ordeal.

“They were so understanding and so empathetic to my situation,” Cassity said. “I can only imagine what they truly go through.”

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Cassity shared a photo recognizing the responders involved and thanked them for their care and quick action in bringing her son home safely.

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