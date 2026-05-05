Murfreesboro Resident Jordan McCullough Makes Top Three on American Idol

Last night’s American Idol celebrated a major milestone — the 20th reunion of the show’s beloved Season 5 class from 2006. Randy Jackson returned to mentor the finalists, while Paula Abdul reclaimed her seat at the judges’ table. Fan favorites Paris Bennett, Bucky Covington, Taylor Hicks, Kellie Pickler, and Elliott Yamin all took the stage to collaborate with the current finalists, and 2025 winner Jamal Roberts delivered a special performance of his own.

The evening also marked a pivotal moment in the competition, as the top five was narrowed down to three. Among those securing a spot was Jordan McCullough, a Murfreesboro native, who will head home for a hometown visit this week. McCullough was joined in the top three by Hannah Harper and Keyla Richardson. The two-hour finale is set to air Monday, May 11th.

Murfreesboro is rolling out the red carpet for McCullough, with the city planning a parade on Wednesday, May 6th at 4 p.m., followed by a free performance at Siegel Soccer Complex, 515 Cherry Lane.

McCullough turned in a standout performance of “Footprints in the Sand” during the first round, earning high praise from guest judge Abdul, who gushed that his talent feels “otherworldly.” To close out the night, McCullough joined Yamin for a powerful duet of “A Song for You,” leaving judge Luke Bryan at a loss for words — though he managed to compare the pair to a Lamborghini and a Ferrari, adding that it was “amazing to watch and witness.”