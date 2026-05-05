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Home Weather 5/5/26: Severe Weather Alert Issued — Partly Cloudy With High Of 77,...

5/5/26: Severe Weather Alert Issued — Partly Cloudy With High Of 77, Winds Up To 18; Tonight Clear With Low Of 69

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Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.97 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County has been issued, forecasting heavy precipitation of approximately 1.97 in within the next 24 hours.

Currently, in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 71.4°F with winds sustained at 13.4 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at this time, and the sky is partly cloudy. Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.2°F and dipped to a low of 57.7°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 18.8 mph and a 19% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 69.4°F. Winds may increase slightly to around 14.3 mph, and there is a 12% chance of precipitation as the sky clears.

Please remain aware of the severe weather alert, as conditions may change rapidly. Stay informed for updates on potential rain and wind impacts throughout the evening and into tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
58°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 77°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 72°F 57°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 67°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 75°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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