5/5/26: Severe Weather Alert Issued — Partly Cloudy With High Of 77, Winds Up To 18; Tonight Clear With Low Of 69

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.97 in in 24h)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County has been issued, forecasting heavy precipitation of approximately 1.97 in within the next 24 hours.

Currently, in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 71.4°F with winds sustained at 13.4 mph. There is no precipitation recorded at this time, and the sky is partly cloudy. Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.2°F and dipped to a low of 57.7°F, with wind gusts reaching up to 18.8 mph and a 19% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 69.4°F. Winds may increase slightly to around 14.3 mph, and there is a 12% chance of precipitation as the sky clears.

Please remain aware of the severe weather alert, as conditions may change rapidly. Stay informed for updates on potential rain and wind impacts throughout the evening and into tomorrow.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 58°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 19% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 5:48am Sunset 7:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 77°F 58°F Overcast Wednesday 72°F 57°F Rain: heavy Thursday 67°F 48°F Drizzle: light Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 75°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast

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