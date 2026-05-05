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Home Weather 5/5/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 77 and Winds Up to...

5/5/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 77 and Winds Up to 17 MPH—Overcast Tonight with a Low of 70

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 76.5°F with wind speeds reaching 17.3 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time, and the skies are partly cloudy.

Today’s forecast indicates a high temperature of 77.2°F and a low of 57.7°F. Winds may continue to peak at 17.3 mph throughout the afternoon, with a 29% chance of precipitation. As we move into the evening, expect overcast skies with a low temperature of 70.2°F and winds decreasing to about 14.8 mph.

There are currently no active weather warnings for Rutherford County. Conditions remain stable as we transition into the night.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
58°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
29% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 77°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 56°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 67°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 75°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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