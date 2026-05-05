5/5/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 77 and Winds Up to 17 MPH—Overcast Tonight with a Low of 70

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 76.5°F with wind speeds reaching 17.3 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time, and the skies are partly cloudy.
Today’s forecast indicates a high temperature of 77.2°F and a low of 57.7°F. Winds may continue to peak at 17.3 mph throughout the afternoon, with a 29% chance of precipitation. As we move into the evening, expect overcast skies with a low temperature of 70.2°F and winds decreasing to about 14.8 mph.
There are currently no active weather warnings for Rutherford County. Conditions remain stable as we transition into the night.
Today's Details
High
77°F
Low
58°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
29% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:35pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|77°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|56°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|67°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|72°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|53°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|75°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!