See American Idol Finalist Jordan McCullough in Murfreesboro

On Monday night’s American Idol episode, the top five contestants were narrowed down to three, with Murfreesboro’s own Jordan McCulloughearning a coveted spot alongside Hannah Harper and Keyla Richardson. The finale is set to air Monday, May 11th, and ahead of the big night, all three contestants will return home for hometown visits.

Murfreesboro is showing out for McCullough, with a parade planned for Wednesday, May 6th at 4 p.m., followed by a free performance at Siegel Soccer Complex, 515 Cherry Lane.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation shared, “Murfreesboro is geared up to celebrate our very own Jordan McCullough! We’re throwing a celebration, featuring a community parade and concert you won’t want to miss! Make plans to join us to show Jordan just how proud Murfreesboro is. Downtown will be celebrating with local businesses joining in the fun, live music and a whole lot of Murfreesboro love. Jordan has wowed everyone across the country with his powerful voice. Now, he’s coming home to celebrate with the community – and you’re invited.”

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