Man Identified in Saturday Morning Fatal Collision on Richards Road

From Metro Police

Update: The deceased Honda driver is identified as Juan Francisco Reyes-Reyna, 34, of Antioch.

November 12, 2022 – Arrest warrants charging vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving without a license, and open container violation have been issued against Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo, 21, in connection with this morning’s two-vehicle fatal collision in the 800 block of Richards Road in South Nashville. Hernandez-Raymundo is being treated for non-life threatening injuries from the crash and will be taken into custody upon his hospital discharge.

The investigation shows that Hernandez-Raymundo was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck east on Richards Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. when he drifted to the right and ran onto the sidewalk. Hernandez-Raymundo is believed to have overcorrected, causing the truck to cross into the westbound traffic lane. It then collided with a westbound Honda Accord. The driver of the Honda, a 34-year-old Antioch man, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Efforts are underway to notify his next of kin.

First responding officers reported that Hernandez-Raymundo smelled of alcohol. Empty beer bottles were found in and near the truck. He also was not wearing a seatbelt.