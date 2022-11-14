Ja Morant and the Grizzlies Hold the Top Spot in the Division and are Among the Best in the Western Conference

Memphis (9-5) is in the NBA’s top ranks as they stand in fifth place in the entire Western Conference.

Ja Morant has led the team this year in scoring again with 28 points per game. This is ranked ninth in their league.

The Grizzlies have won two of their last three games. They took down the Spurs (6-7) in overtime and the Timberwolves (5-8) at home.

They will play two more games this week. On Tuesday, November 15th they take on the Pelicans (7-6) and the Thunder (6-7) on Friday, November 18th. The game against San Antonio will be on TNT and the Oklahoma City game will play on Bally Sports.