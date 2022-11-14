Carjacking Suspect Arrested at Nashville Motel

From Metro Police

Alert police work overnight led to the arrest of Corbin Orellana, 30, who is charged with robbery after South Precinct Officer Laura Williams located a Toyota Yaris that had been carjacked last Friday.

Officer Williams notified Violent Crimes Division detectives that the car was parked, unoccupied, at a motel at 95 Wallace Road. They arrived and identified Orellana as one of two men who had arrived in the Yaris. He was taken into custody after he was seen walking from the motel. Orellana was in possession of property taken from the victim of the carjacking, which occurred in the 3900 block of Apache Trail.

