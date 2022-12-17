Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week, December 12, 2022

Donna Vissman
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/08/22 to 12/14/22).

Here are some highlights.

  • Wednesday is the most popular title, topping our streaming list for the third consecutive week.
  • Just behind comes The White Lotus.
  • The movies Emily the Criminal, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Amsterdam are new on the list.
  • Bullet Train at #3 and Yellowstone at #4 continue to go strong, returning this week as well.

See the Top Ten Titles below.

  1. Wednesday- Netflix
  2. The White Lotus- HBO Max
  3. Bullet Train – Netflix
  4. Yellowstone – Paramount +
  5. Emily the Criminal- Netflix
  6. Willow- Disney +
  7. Everything Everywhere All at Once- FuboTV and Showtime
  8. Guillermo de Toro’s Pinocchio-Netflix
  9. Three Pines- Prime Video
  10. Amsterdam – HBO Max

