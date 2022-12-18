Nashville Makes List as One of Best Cities to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

If you are looking for one of the best places to ring in the new year, it’s right here – Nashville, according to a study released by WalletHub.

While New York City takes the top spot, Nashville comes in at number 15.

To determine which cities are the best for ringing in the new year without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from safety and vaccination rates to quality food options and costs.

Here are some things to note about the study:

80+ Million – Number of Americans who will travel for the New Year’s holiday this year, with nearly half of them driving to their destination.

– Number of Americans who will travel for the New Year’s holiday this year, with nearly half of them driving to their destination. 59% – Share of Americans who plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve with family or friends. Only 37% will attend public events or eat out.

– Share of Americans who plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve with family or friends. Only 37% will attend public events or eat out. $865 – Average cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show on New Year’s Eve in the three largest cities (New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago).

– Average cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show on New Year’s Eve in the three largest cities (New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago). 360+ Million – Number of glasses of sparkling wine that are drunk each New Year’s Eve.

In addition to Nashville and New York, the top 20 cities include Atlanta, Louisville, New Orleans, Orlando, Austin and more. See the complete list below.