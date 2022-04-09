Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (03/31/22 to 04/06/22).
Here are a few highlights this week.
- The movie Death on the Nile is this week’s most popular title across all services and is now streaming on HBOMax and Hulu. Right behind is Disney+ show Moon Knight at #2.
- Halo and Severance also made the top 5.
- Netflix’s The Bubble made the list for the first time at #8, and the shows Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Julia (HBOMax) cracked the ranking at #9 and #10.
Here are the top ten Streaming Titles
- Death on the Nile – Netflix
- Moon Knight – Disney +
- CODA- Apple TV+
- Halo- Paramount+
- Severance- Apple TV+
- Bridgerton- Netflix
- The Adam Project- Netflix
- The Bubble -Netflix
- Slow Horses -Apple TV+
- Julia – HBO Max