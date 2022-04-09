Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (03/31/22 to 04/06/22).

Here are a few highlights this week.

  • The movie Death on the Nile is this week’s most popular title across all services and is now streaming on HBOMax and Hulu. Right behind is Disney+ show Moon Knight at #2.
  • Halo and Severance also made the top 5.
  • Netflix’s The Bubble made the list for the first time at #8, and the shows Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and Julia (HBOMax) cracked the ranking at #9 and #10.

Here are the top ten Streaming Titles

  1. Death on the Nile – Netflix
  2. Moon Knight – Disney +
  3. CODA- Apple TV+
  4. Halo- Paramount+
  5. Severance- Apple TV+
  6. Bridgerton- Netflix
  7. The Adam Project- Netflix
  8. The Bubble -Netflix
  9. Slow Horses -Apple TV+
  10. Julia – HBO Max

Previous articleWEATHER- Stay Frosty
Next articleTop Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: April 3, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here