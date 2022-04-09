top-stories-of-the-week (1)
Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from April 3 – 8, 2022.

Cheatham County Source

  • New Fuel Economy Standards Require 49 MPG for Passenger Cars and Light Trucks Beginning in 2026
    The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced new, landmark fuel economy standards which follow President Biden’s executive order to drive American leadership forward on clean cars. The new standards will make vehicle miles per gallon more efficient, save consumers money at the pump, and reduce transportation emissions. Read more.

  • Virtual and In-Person Hiring Fairs for New Nashville Hospital
    Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital, the highly anticipated facility set to open this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 1
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for April 1, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Well, according to some, the last seven dwarf days went to hell in a handbag, initially instigated by an alleged Disney princess named Woody. But for others, a huge sigh of relief when that sheriff’s cruiser pulled up to help them in their time of need. Read more.

Maury County Source

  • Photos: 2022 Mule Day Parade in Columbia
    Mule Day is underway in Columbia. Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day”, a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured. Read more.

  • Find Out Why Mario Lopez is in Columbia
    Mario Lopez is in Tennessee filming for a movie. In a social media post, Lopez shared, “Kicking off Day 1 on my new Holiday film here in beautiful Tennessee! Stay tuned…” Read more.

  • Maury Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend
    These are some events that are happening around Maury County this weekend. Read more.

