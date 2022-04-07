MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (April 7, 2022) – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division homicide detectives arrested a man they believe stabbed his roommate to death and left his lifeless body inside their rented condo.

The victim, 27-year-old Ryan Wolcott, was found by another roommate inside their University Commons condo on Old Lascassas Road around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Wolcott had been stabbed multiple times.

The suspect, 34-year-old Allister Jennings, is now in custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jennings is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond. A hearing is set for May 4 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

