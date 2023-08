August 31, 2023 – Lanes were blocked Thursday afternoon on Shelbyville Highway after a semi-truck overturned.

Around 4:15 pm, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on Shelbyville Highway before Christiana, blocking the southbound lanes on the highway.

Traffic is being diverted through Davenport Station subdivision as clean up could take several hours.

Use caution and patience when driving while the wreckage is being cleared.