August 31, 2023 – Due to a police investigation, some Rutherford County students were held at school after hours.

According to James Evans with Rutherford County Schools, a police situation off campus that affected a neighborhood on Thursday, preventing schools from dropping off students on the following streets:

Lone Wolf

Blue Moon

Sitting Bull

Shaman Crossing

Wolves Den

Children who rode buses home to this area were held at schools until they were picked up by a parent or guardian.