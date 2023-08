Detectives are investigating a theft case where someone stole tires from Alpine Tire on Bradyville Pike on August 27 while the business was closed.

Multiple tires were taken and placed into a maroon GMC Sierra.

Detectives would like to speak to a person of interest about the theft.

If you know this man, contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.