Top 5 Stories From Aug 31, 2023

Murfreesboro detectives are working a shoplifting case that took place at Bloom Boutique on Fortress Blvd. on August 28.
A Rutherford County woman who crashed in the Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools' zone last Thursday was charged with DUI and drug offenses Friday night, sheriff's deputies reported.
Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy.
Jacoby Stevens, Oakland Patriot alumni class of 2017 and former Sixth Round NFL Draft Pick, is eager to learn from LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly and others on the coaching staff.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.