Top 5 Stories From Aug 31, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
6145

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 31, 2023.

1Murfreesboro Police Search for Person of Interest in Shoplifting Case

Photo: Murfreesboro Police
Photo: Murfreesboro Police

 

Murfreesboro detectives are working a shoplifting case that took place at Bloom Boutique on Fortress Blvd. on August 28. Read more.

2Driver Arrested for DUI and Drug Possession on School Property in Rutherford Co.

Caitlyn Miller, 25 (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
Caitlyn Miller, 25 (Rutherford County Sheriff\\’s Office)

A Rutherford County woman who crashed in the Christiana Elementary and Christiana Middle Schools’ zone last Thursday was charged with DUI and drug offenses Friday night, sheriff’s deputies reported. Read More.

3List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.

4Former Oakland Patriot Joining LSU Tigers Coaching Staff

Photo from Rutherford County Schools

 

Jacoby Stevens, Oakland Patriot alumni class of 2017 and former Sixth Round NFL Draft Pick, is eager to learn from LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly and others on the coaching staff. Read more.

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here