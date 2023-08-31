Alleged Member of Street Racing Group Faces Multiple Charges

August 30, 2023 – As part of the MNPD’s continuing effort to combat street racing and dangerous behavior at unsanctioned car meets, Austin B. Scott, 25, of Murfreesboro, was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of rioting, inciting riots, and reckless endangerment.

Scott is alleged to be part of a known street racing group and an organizer of at least ten events since January 2023, including one on June 17 in which a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed crashed near the intersection of Sidco Drive and Powell Avenue, killing all three teen male occupants.

Scott is free on $36,000 bond.