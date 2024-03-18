Lady Vols Earn 42nd Straight NCAA Bid

March 17, 2024 – The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women’s basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 42nd consecutive postseason bid Sunday night when the bracket was revealed on ESPN.

The Lady Vols (19-12) received a No. 6 seed in the Portland 4 Regional and will play in the NCAA First & Second Rounds in Raleigh, N.C. Eleventh-ranked North Carolina State, the No. 3 seed, will serve as the host for games on March 23 and 25 at James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum.

UT will face No. 11 seed Green Bay (27-6) in the first round on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN. This will mark the third meeting between these programs, with UT defeating the Phoenix in Tempe, Ariz., in the NCAA First Round on March 18, 2016, 59-53, and prevailing, 71-36, on Nov. 26, 1996, in Knoxville.

Source: UT Sports

