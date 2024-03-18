Vanderbilt Women Earn at-large Bid Into the NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team returns to March Madness after a 10-year hiatus, as the Commodores earned an at-large bid into the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Vandy will be the No. 12 seed in Regional 3 in Portland and take on Columbia in a First Four contest on Wednesday at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

The Commodores earned their first bid into the NCAA Tournament since the 2013-14 campaign. It is Vanderbilt’s 28th overall March Madness bid, which is tied for 12th-most in NCAA women’s basketball history. It is the first time that Dores have been a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while Vandy will be playing in the First Four round for the first time in the program history.

Vanderbilt takes on No. 12-seeded Columbia in the First Four round on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN U. The winner of that game will play No. 5-seeded Baylor in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Cassell Coliseum on Friday.

Fans wanting to buy tickets for Vanderbilt’s NCAA Tournament games can do so through the host school, Virginia Tech. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. CT. Tickets for the First Four game are $25 for adults and $10 for children 17 or younger. To purchase tickets, click here.

It will be the third time that the Commodores and Lions have faced-off, while it is their first NCAA Tournament matchup. Vandy holds the 2-0 series lead over Columbia. The two last played during the 2022-23 season, where the Commodores picked up a 74-63 road win over the Lions on Nov. 13, 2022.

Fans can head to the Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball 2024 NCAA Tournament Page for more information and the latest updates.

The Commodores return to the NCAA Tournament after going 22-9 this season. The 22 victories are the most under third-year head coach Shea Ralph, while it is the first time since the 2012-13 campaign that Vandy has had a 20-win season. Vanderbilt went 9-7 in SEC play to finish sixth in the conference after being projected to finish 13th by the league’s coaches and 14th by the media. The Dores picked up a program-record six SEC road wins and collected a total of 10 wins away from Memorial Gymnasium during the 2023-24 season.

Vanderbilt will be making its 28th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, which ties them with Ohio State for the 12th-most March Madness bids in NCAA women’s basketball history. The Commodores last played in the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Vandy was the No. 8 seed in the South Bend Region and fell to No. 9-seed Arizona State, 69-61, in Toledo, Ohio. The Dores are 39-27 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt has made a Sweet 16 appearance a total of 14 times, while the Dores have advanced to the Elite Eight five times. The Commodores have made one Final Four appearance, which came in during the 1993 NCAA Tournament.

