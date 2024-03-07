Lady Raiders Roll Past Lady Flames with Decisive 67-52 Win

LYNCHBURG, Va. – March 6, 2024 – In the final road contest of the season, Middle Tennessee defeated Liberty 67-52 on Wednesday evening at Liberty Arena.

Savannah Wheeler led all scorers with 21 points, seven assists and three steals. She was followed by Scott with 13 points and seven rebounds, Anastasiia Boldyreva with 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Jalynn Gregory with nine points and two steals.

By the Numbers

14-2: Middle Tennessee logged 14 fast break points on the night compared to Liberty’s two.

28: In a battle that featured the best interior players in Conference USA, each team posted 28 points in the paint. MTSU had a slight edge in block 5-3.

26: The Lady Raiders took advantage of poor ball handling, tallying 26 points off of 13 turnovers by the Lady Flames.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News