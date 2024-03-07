Kentucky Pulls Away From Vanderbilt with 93-77 Victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. – March 6, 2024 – Rob Dillingham scored 23 points and Antonio Reeves 20 as No. 15 Kentucky pulled away in the second half for a 93-77 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Tyrin Lawrence scored 23 points to lead the Commodores and match Dillingham for the game high. Lawrence eclipsed the 20-point plateau for the third-straight game. He added nine rebounds to narrowly miss the double-double.

Ezra Manjon added 17 points and seven assists while Ven-Allen Lubin scored 13 and grabbed eight boards. Paul Lewis racked up 10 to give the Dores four in double figures.

Vanderbilt (8-22, 3-14 SEC) led for 12:41 in the first half but Kentucky (22-8, 12-5 SEC) hit its last four three-pointers in the half to take a 45-40 lead at the break. The Wildcats went on to shoot 55.6 percent in the second half to take control.

The Wildcats held a 44-32 edge on the glass, leading to a 22-4 margin in second chance points. The Commodores outscored Kentucky in the paint 48-40 but hit just 5-of-23 three-pointers in the loss.

Vanderbilt returns home to close the regular season against Florida on Saturday.