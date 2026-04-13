Krispy Kreme Offers Free Dozen on Tax Day 2026

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Tax Day 2026 by offering Americans a free Original Glazed dozen doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen at regular price, marking the fourth consecutive year the brand has rewarded customers for completing their taxes. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Krispy Kreme Tax Day 2026 Deal?

On April 15, 2026 only, guests can receive a free Original Glazed dozen when they purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price in shop or drive-thru, with a limit of two dozen per guest.

How Can You Get the Free Krispy Kreme Dozen Online?

Guests who order any dozen online at regular price for pickup or delivery can use the promo code “TAXBREAK” to receive a free Original Glazed dozen via the Krispy Kreme app or website, with a limit of one free dozen per online order.

When Is the Krispy Kreme Tax Day Promotion Available?

The offer is available on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 only, at participating Krispy Kreme locations in shop, drive-thru, or online for pickup or delivery.

What Other Krispy Kreme Offers Are Available This Spring?

The Tax Day promotion runs alongside Krispy Kreme’s Spring Seasonal Collection, available in shop and drive-thru and for pickup or delivery via the Krispy Kreme app and website.

How Can Customers Share Their Krispy Kreme Tax Day Experience?

Customers are encouraged to share how they are enjoying the deal by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media. Full promotion details are available at www.krispykreme.com/offers.

Source: Krispy Kreme

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