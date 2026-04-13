Tommie Wayne Corley, 76, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2026 with his wife by his side. Wayne was born to the late Tommie Corley, Jr. and Frances Braswell Corley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael Corley.

Wayne was a 1967 graduate of Central High School. He had an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1972, where he served as a Communications Yeoman coordinating naval communications in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. After earning a Business Degree from MTSU in 1975, he served in various positions at Dempsey and Wilson Accounting Firm, Pillsbury, Southeast Technology, Nashville Jet Center/Corporate Air Fleet, and Triumph Aerostructures. After retirement, Wayne went back to MTSU to take classes in art and photography—he was very proud of showing his art to his friends and family and displaying his work at various exhibitions on campus.

Wayne enjoyed his involvement in the community by helping youth in the Junior Achievement Program and serving as an assistant coach with the Murfreesboro Baseball Association and Optimist/Little League Baseball. Wayne was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Wayne was known for his unique sense of humor and his wit. He never met a stranger, was always generous with his time, and always worked hard to take care of those around him. He had a great love for God, his family, community, and country. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, photography, gifting his woodworking crafts to those around him, feeding backyard wildlife, working on projects around the house, and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. His favorite places to travel to were Disney World, Gatlinburg, any beach, especially Tybee Island, and visiting the North Carolina mountains.

He is survived, and will be deeply missed, by his wife, Martha Corley; daughter, Megan Corley; son, John Corley; sister, Patricia Eakin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law John Serafin, Bill Serafin and Mindy White, Terry and Mary Weeks, Ann Serafin, and Nancy Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the MTSU Student Food Pantry or Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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