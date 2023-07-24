Jason Aldean Speaks Out at Cincinnati Concert About ‘Try That in a Small Town’

On Friday, July 14th, Jason Aldean’s music video for “Try That in a Small Town” was released. Read more here.u00a0

Aldean is currently on tour with his Highway Desperado Tour and stopped in Cincinnati on Friday, July 21st. He addressed the audience about the now viral video which was pulled from rotation on CMT.

In a video posted on Twitter, he stated, “It’s been a long week and I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that. Here’s one thing I feel. I feel like everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, doesn’t mean it’s true, right?”

“What I am, is a proud American. I’m proud to be from here. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullsh*t started happening to us. I love my country. I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that. I can tell you that right now,” he continued.

Aldean went on to address cancel culture by stating,” You guys know how it is in this day and age, cancel culture is a thing,” Aldean said. “That’s something that if people don’t like what you say, they try and make sure that they can cancel you, which means try to ruin your life. Ruin everything. One thing I saw this week, was a bunch of country music fans that can see through a lot of the bullsh*t. I saw country music fans rally like I’ve never seen before, and it was pretty bada** to watch, I gotta say. Thank you guys so much.”

Afterward, Aldean performed “Try That in a Small Town.”

Jason Aldean speech before performing “Try That in a Small Town” in Cincinnati yesterday. 👏👏👏 (vid courtesy Karli Bonne) pic.twitter.com/T77P0MAwod — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) July 22, 2023

Cody Johnson showed his support for Aldean at his concert on Friday, July 21st in Saint Louis. In a video shared on social media, Johnson stated, “We live in a time where everyone gets p****d off at Jason Aldean for putting out a song. If you’re videoing this and Jason Aldean if you’re seeing this video, keep it up brother. You do you, boo, boo.”

Cody Johnson threw his support behind Jason Aldean the other night!!! “If being patriotic makes me an outlaw, then by God, I’ll be an outlaw.” pic.twitter.com/5avT4uAvcn — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 22, 2023