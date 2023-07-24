Murfreesboro Police Celebrates Promotions of New Captains, Lieutenant

Murfreesboro Police Chief Michael Bowen announces the promotion of two new captains and a lieutenant to fill existing vacancies.

Samuel Smith is being promoted to captain in the Administrative Services Division, succeeding Don Fanning, who is transferring to Captain of the new School Safety Division. Smith is an 18-year veteran of the department. He rose through the ranks of MPD serving as a patrol officer, and member of the COPS (Community Oriented Policing Service) and Crime Suppression Unit. He was promoted to sergeant in 2012 and to lieutenant in the Uniformed Division in 2019. Smith is a 2018 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff & Command.

Smith is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) where he played as a defensive lineman for the Blue Raiders.

Filling a vacant captain position in the Uniformed Division is Clayton Williams. Williams is a 19-year veteran of the department. Williams began his career as a patrol officer in January 2004 and promoted to sergeant in 2013. He served as a motorcycle officer and later became Sergeant of the Motorcycle Unit. He was a member of the Fatal Accident Crash Team and took over as Assistant Commander in 2017. Williams was promoted to lieutenant in 2017 and was assigned to manage policies and accreditation. Williams is a 2016 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff & Command. Williams also served on the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) Professional Standards Committee.

Williams received both his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Public Administration from Trevecca University.

Joshua Meredith has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will is assigned to the Administration Services Division where he will oversee the Field Training and Evaluation Program. Meredith, a 15-year veteran, began is employment with MPD as a police officer in January 2008. He was also a Field Training Officer (FTO), Crisis Intervention Team member, and is currently a member of the Honor Guard. Meredith was promoted to sergeant in the Patrol Division in 2017.

Meredith earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from MTSU.

A promotion ceremony was held for the three on Friday, July 14.

“We are proud of these three individuals and their contributions to our agency and community,” Bowen said. “We look forward to them serving in their new roles and wish them continued success in their career.”