Sounds Split Series with Jacksonville with 9-5 Loss

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (51-43, 11-9) couldn’t recover from their opponent’s six-run third inning, falling 9-5 to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (43-52, 11-10) at First Horizon Park on Sunday night. The Sounds settled for their second series split of the season against Jacksonville.

The Sounds hit the road, trekking to Virginia for a six-game set against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Both teams have yet to announce their starters for the series opener on Tuesday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CDT from Harbor Park.

Post-Game Notes

Justin Wilson continued his MLB rehab assignment with his seventh outing. Since joining Nashville on July 6, Wilson is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA (6.1 IP/1 ER), 1.26 WHIP and .280 opponent batting average.

Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI double. He’s batting .463 (19-for-41) with 12 runs, seven doubles, two homers, seven RBI and a 1.312 OPS during the streak. It is his second hitting streak of 10+ games and the team’s fourth this season.

Toro has doubled in six straight contests, the longest streak of its kind in the International League and tied for the second longest in the minors this season, trailing current Milwaukee Brewer Jahmai Jones.

The Sounds have allowed 10+ hits in 13 of their last 16 contests dating back to June 30. Nashville is 10-23 when allowing 10+ hits this season.

Nashville manager Rick Sweet and infielder Patrick Dorrian were ejected by home plate umpire Cody Oakes in the bottom of the seventh inning. The ejections came after Sounds designated hitter Alex Jackson attempted to challenge a called strike.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS