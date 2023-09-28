IHOP Fall Menu Features New Waffles and Seasonal Flavors

IHOP® announced a new menu full of fall flavors and a variety of updated favorites, including craveable Belgian Waffles, Hand-Crafted Melts, entrées and more. The latest IHOP menu innovations join the recently released Biscuits and seasonal Pumpkin Spice menu items to deliver delightfully surprising sweet and savory options for any time of day.

The new Waffles keep the batter that our guests love and add four new varieties with best-in-class ingredients, plus a Waffle Breakfast Combo. Beyond breakfast, IHOP continues to innovate and expand its menu across dayparts, offering quality lunch and dinner options with the evolution of savory entrées and sides, like Nashville Hot Chicken Melt, Country Fried Steak, and new Steakburger featuring an Impossible™ Burger Patty.

“At IHOP, we are proud to be the breakfast leader. This fall, we have kicked it up a notch by delivering a dedicated Biscuits menu, and now, expanded our popular waffles to include Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles and a Waffle Sundae so that our guests can enjoy any time of day,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “Our goal is to always put a smile on your plate when you come to dine with us, which in why, in addition to the sweet and spicy bold new flavors, we’re partnering with Magic: The Gathering Arena® to bring digital and International Bank of Pancakes rewards to gamers.”

IHOP’s latest menu additions feature sweet and savory options that are perfect for any time of day, including:

New! Waffles: IHOP’s waffle offerings are getting even better, with a variety of sweet and savory all-day menu items. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, IHOP’s thick Belgian waffles include new toppings. Belgian: Our traditional golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with whipped real butter. New Strawberry Cheesecake : Golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, fresh strawberries & whipped topping. New OREO® Cookie Crumble : Golden-brown Belgian waffle filled with OREO® cookie pieces and topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, more OREO® cookie pieces & whipped topping. New Waffle Combo : Choice of Belgian, Strawberry Cheesecake or OREO® Cookie Crumble Waffle, 2 eggs your way, 2 bacon strips or pork sausage links & hash browns. Chicken & Waffles : Golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with 4 buttermilk crispy chicken strips and served with choice of sauce. New Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles : Golden-brown Belgian waffle topped with 4 buttermilk crispy chicken strips tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce and served with a side of ranch dressing. Waffle Sundae : Golden-brown Belgian waffle quarter topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped topping and choice of fresh strawberries or dulce de leche caramel sauce.

New! Entrees: IHOP's newest entrees feature craveable, savory flavors in the form of tender, slow-braised beef Pot Roast and Country Fried Steak.

New! Steakburgers: IHOP is now offering Impossible™ Burger Patties from plants to deliver the familiar craveworthy taste that burger-lovers know and enjoy, but with 0 milligrams cholesterol per patty.

Nashville Hot Melt: Crispy chicken breast strips tossed in Nashville hot sauce, pickles & four-cheese blend on grilled, thick-cut bread. Comes with buttermilk ranch for dipping.

New! Beverages: IHOP's Vanilla Creamy Cold Foam Cold Brew features 100% Arabica Iced Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla and topped with a vanilla creamy cold foam.

New! Soups: Perfect for the fall, IHOP's new Tomato Basil Soup is a creamy tomato basil soup topped with a decadent four-cheese crisp.

New! Sides: IHOP guests can now order a side of two Impossible™ plant-based sausage patties, expanding the options of delicious meat from plants no matter what meal.

New! Biscuits: Biscuits are a beloved item for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and IHOP is now introducing a variety of sweet and savory all-day biscuit menu items. For this innovation, IHOP is serving up warm, flakey buttermilk biscuits featuring flavors like Fresh Strawberries & Cream and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken.

New! LTO Pumpkin/Seasonal Items*: Pumpkin season is in full swing at IHOP with its latest offerings including the Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew and the beloved Pumpkin Spice Pancakes.

