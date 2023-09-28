Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets to $925 Million for Sept. 30 Drawing

September 28, 2023 – The Powerball® jackpot has skyrocketed to an estimated $925 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $432.4 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

The Wednesday drawing produced more than 1.8 million winning tickets across the country, including four tickets (CA, KS, MD, NY) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Other big wins from Wednesday night include 39 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and five tickets that won $150,000 prizes. (Note: In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.)

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball® to win a $1.08 billion jackpot. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

The prize ranks as the game’s second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $925 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $432.4 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots