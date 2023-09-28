Mellow Mushroom Supports Breast Cancer Research

September 26, 2023 – Throughout October, Mellow Mushroom restaurants across the country will support breast cancer awareness by donating a portion of the proceeds from sales of the new seasonal “Go Pink” cocktail and special ribbon-shaped pretzels to Susan G. Komen®, the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer.

Starting September 26th and throughout the month of October, Mellow Mushroom will be going pink in a big way:

Pretzels will be reshaped to represent the pink ribbons associated with Breast Cancer Awareness.

Mellow Mushroom will donate $1 from the sale of every “Go Pink” Cocktail and ribbon-shaped pretzel order (online and in-store) to Susan G. Komen.

Mellow Mushroom will donate $5 to Susan G. Komen for every $25 gift card purchase online and guests will also receive a $5 bonus.**

If you would like to continue your support, Susan G. Komen also has a donate now button which allows for immediate donations to the fight against breast cancer.

“We want to make an impact in the fight against breast cancer in a very Mellow way,” says Anne Mejia, Vice President of Brand Development at Mellow Mushroom. “Mellow Mushroom’s beverage team crafted a uniquely pink cocktail — using Casamigos Reposado as its key ingredient — and our culinary team transformed our popular pretzel munchie into a ‘breast cancer’ ribbon to make a very Mellow impact on this important cause.”

This year, close to 300,000 individuals will be diagnosed with breast cancer and nearly 44,000 people will die from the disease. The work to find the cures is showing progress as the breast cancer mortality rate decreased by 43% from 1989 to 2020 mainly because of improved breast cancer treatment and early detection.

“Go Pink” Cocktail Sales in October Support Komen Efforts

The “Go Pink” cocktail was created by the Mellow Mushroom beverage team to support the “Go Pink” fundraising campaign. The cocktail is a perfect balance of sweet and tart featuring Casamigos Reposado Tequila with lime and cranberry juices. It is garnished with a lemon twist and a pink ribbon shaped stir stick. Mellow Mushroom has also created breast cancer ribbon-shaped pretzels to accompany the cocktail. The “Go Pink” cocktail and ribbon-shaped pretzels will be available September 26, 2023 through October 31, 2023.

“Mellow Mushroom’s long history of creativity and innovation doesn’t stop at their delicious food; it extends to their culture of giving back to their communities in a generous way,” said Ciarra McEachin, Vice President of Komen’s Southeast region. “We’re so grateful for their support of Komen and breast cancer patients across the country. When you enjoy Mellow Mushroom this fall, you’ll also be helping to create a world without breast cancer – it’s a win-win!”

Since 1982, Susan G. Komen has donated $1.1B to breast cancer research and supports the more than four million breast cancer survivors and those living with breast cancer in the U.S.

