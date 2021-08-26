Hattie Jane’s Creamery is hosting a Flood Relief Diaper Drive now through Friday, September 3 to support the Waverly flood relief efforts.

The Columbia, Franklin, and Murfreesboro scoop shops are collecting diapers, pull-ups, and wipes for affected parents, who are often left with few resources to keep their young children healthy and sanitary in the wake of a disaster.

Additionally, anyone who brings a donation will receive 15% off their order that day.

Drop-off locations include:

Hattie Jane’s Creamery Columbia

16 Public Square, Columbia, TN38401

Hattie Jane’s Creamery Franklin

3078 Maddux Way Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37069

Hattie Jane’s Creamery Murfreesboro

116 N. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130