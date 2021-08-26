Oscar Arturo Castellón passed away on August 24, 2021 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN.

He was born in Culiacan Sinaloa, Mexico. Oscar came to the United States in 1980. He lived in Murfreesboro for many years and worked as a banquet server.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilario Castellón and Teresa Castellón; He is survived by his sons, Stephen Joseph Castellón of Murfreesboro and Keith Enrique Castellón; daughters, Marissa (Mike) Cole of Chattanooga and Tahlia (Eliud) Alicea of Christiana; Elisa White and three siblings; and grandchildren, Calvin Cole and Natalia Alicea.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.