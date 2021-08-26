Oscar Arturo Castellón

Oscar Arturo Castellón passed away on August 24, 2021 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN.

He was born in Culiacan Sinaloa, Mexico. Oscar came to the United States in 1980. He lived in Murfreesboro for many years and worked as a banquet server.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilario Castellón and Teresa Castellón; He is survived by his sons, Stephen Joseph Castellón of Murfreesboro and Keith Enrique Castellón; daughters, Marissa (Mike) Cole of Chattanooga and Tahlia (Eliud) Alicea of Christiana; Elisa White and three siblings; and grandchildren, Calvin Cole and Natalia Alicea.

Visitation with the family will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here