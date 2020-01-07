The popular designer brand Gucci has opened a store in Nashville.

The new Gucci store is inside the Mall at Green Hills, on the second level next to North Italia and Golden Goose. It’s the first boutique Gucci store to open in Tennessee.

On Facebook, Gucci posted, “Gucci is pleased to announce the opening of its new store in Nashville, Tennessee, the House’s first location in this city. The boutique spans over 5,000 square feet and showcases a wide collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, accessories, silks, jewelry, watches, fragrance, and eyewear.”

For 2020, Gucci launched “Lunar New Year of the Mouse” collection where it features Mickey Mouse on several items. The collection includes handbags, shoes, apparrel, scarves, and more.

Hours for the new store are Monday – Saturday, 10 a – 9 p and Sunday, noon – 6 p.

The Mall at Green Hills has seen expansive growth with the opening of North Italia, Crate and Barrel, Golden Goose, Fabletics, Warby Parker, Morphe, Colts Chocolates, Amazon Books, and more. Next week, Louis Vitton store will reopen in its newly renovated space just across from the Gucci store.

Just as exciting as new stores opening, there’s a new parking structure open with access to the mall. There you can find more than 1,500 parking spaces have been added since 2015 bringing the center’s total to more than 4,300 easy-to-access spots. The valet by The Cheesecake Factory and Starbucks remains open daily, and the valet relocated from the east to the west side of Nordstrom off Abbott Martin Road.

