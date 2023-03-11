Grand Ole Opry to Host the First Ever People’s Choice Country Awards

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo by Jim Wood

The People’s Choice Awards is going country- adding a new show this fall-People’s Choice Country Awards from the Grand Ole Opry, reports Billboard.

“We’re excited to partner with the Grand Ole Opry to bring the year’s biggest celebration in country music to Nashville,” Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president, live events, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in a statement. “Country fans are passionate about their music and there’s no better place to host this event than from country music’s biggest stage.”

All of the winners for the show will be selected by the fans, there will also be honorary awards as well.

At the most recent People’s Choice Awards in December, Carrie Underwood was named country artist of 2022.

 

 

Previous articleTop Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 6, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here