Grand Ole Opry to Host the First Ever People’s Choice Country Awards

The People’s Choice Awards is going country- adding a new show this fall-People’s Choice Country Awards from the Grand Ole Opry, reports Billboard.

“We’re excited to partner with the Grand Ole Opry to bring the year’s biggest celebration in country music to Nashville,” Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president, live events, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in a statement. “Country fans are passionate about their music and there’s no better place to host this event than from country music’s biggest stage.”

All of the winners for the show will be selected by the fans, there will also be honorary awards as well.

At the most recent People’s Choice Awards in December, Carrie Underwood was named country artist of 2022.