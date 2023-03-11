OBITUARY: Bobbie Gay Gorman

Bobbie Gay Gorman, age 82 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

She was a native of Billingsley, AL and was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Gorman, Jr., also her parents, Thomas Roscoe Gay and Maudie Belle Honeycutt Gay; brothers, Bert, Jimmy, Thomas Steve, and Bill Gay.

Mrs. Gorman was a Christian and had worked for Music City Newspaper, and retired from FleetOne, L.L.C.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie G. Prosser and husband Patrick; son, Berry Gorman and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Amanda Gardner and husband Daniel, Emily Leathers and husband Paul, Cody Scott, Camden Prosser; great-grandchildren; Waylon, Lorelei, Forrest, sister; Anita Muller and husband Martin.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org

Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Sunday. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

