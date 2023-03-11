Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 6, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-
0
1

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from March 6 to March 10.

Cheatham County Source

  • Made in TN to Open New Nashville Location
    Founders Sarah and Ilex Pounders began Made in TN in 2016 to spotlight and support Tennessee makers, artisan products and specialty brands. Read more.

  • Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day
    A sobriety checkpoint, in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, is planned for Friday, March 17, 2023, on Ashland City Highway in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard. Read more.

  • Singer/Songwriter Sarah Cothran Films New Music Video in Cheatham County
    Nashville based singer/songwriter Sarah Cothran recently released a music video for her song “I’m Here”. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here