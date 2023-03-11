Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 6, 2023

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from March 6 to March 10.
Cheatham County Source
Made in TN to Open New Nashville Location
Founders Sarah and Ilex Pounders began Made in TN in 2016 to spotlight and support Tennessee makers, artisan products and specialty brands. Read more.
Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day
A sobriety checkpoint, in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, is planned for Friday, March 17, 2023, on Ashland City Highway in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard. Read more.
Singer/Songwriter Sarah Cothran Films New Music Video in Cheatham County
Nashville based singer/songwriter Sarah Cothran recently released a music video for her song “I’m Here”. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Man Charged After Street Racing Accident Leaves One Dead
Suspected drag racer Patrick Ewin, 31, is charged with vehicular homicide for a crash on the afternoon of March 6, 2023. Read more.
Davidson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 24 to March 2, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Davidson County for February 24 Through March 2, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.
Teen in Critical Condition After Nashville Shooting
An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in West Nashville on March 8, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Subjects Wanted by the Dickson Police Department
Please help identify these subjects. If you have any information, please contact Detective Davidson at 615-441-9574, or you can message this page. Read more.
Help Dickson Police Identify This Suspect
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9550, or you can message this page. Read more.
Dickson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 25 Through March 8, 2023
If you’re looking for information on who is setting up shop in your community, or if you just want to keep up with all of the newest businesses popping up around the area, this is the article for you. Read more.
Maury County Source
Suspect Steals From Multiple Lowes Stores Over Several Months in Middle TN
SHPD is investigating the person who has allegedly stolen from several middle Tennessee Lowes stores. Read more.
Over 70 Traffic Stops Made in Multi-Agency Traffic Safety Operation
In an effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities, Law Enforcement Officers from the Columbia Police Department, Maury County Sheriff’s Department, Spring Hill Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked together on Tuesday, March 7 to conduct high visibility, directed traffic enforcement on Nashville Hwy. Read more.
The Band Chicago is Coming to Franklin, TN
They just announced new tour dates for 2023 which includes a stop in Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater on Monday, September 25, 2023. This concert is part of the Farm Bureau series. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Home Heavily Damaged in House Fire
It happened around midnight on the 2500 block of Mud Cat Road near West Glover Road. Read more.
Chuck Wicks Adds More Shiners Performances at Woolworth Theatre
Chuck Wicks formally announced additional performances to the weekly schedule of Shiners, Nashville’s first-ever residency extravaganza. Read more.
Photos: Storm Damage Across Middle Tennessee
High winds are remaining in effect until 6 pm. Throughout the area, wind damage has occurred including falling trees. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Woman Accused of Stealing $400 Worth of Children’s Clothing From Murfreesboro Store
Detectives with Murfreesboro Police Department are attempting to identify a person of interest in a shoplifting case. Read more.
Suspect Caught on Camera Taking Package From Smyrna Home
Any information please contact Det. Armstrong at 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Identifies Woman Accused of Fraud, Theft of Merchandise
The person of interest in the retail fraud and theft of merchandise case at Kohl’s has been identified. Detective Sanders has obtained warrants for her arrest. Read more.
Sumner County Source
One Person Dies After Crash in Sumner County
The two-car crash happened in Sumner County in the eastbound lanes of State Route 25 near Biggs Road just before 6 a.m. Read more.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of March 8, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.
6 Live Shows this Week- March 6, 2023
Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.
Williamson Source
Narcan Administered to Unresponsive Student at Franklin High School
A student was administered Narcan at a Williamson County high school by a resource officer on March 6, 2023, according to WKRN. Read more.
Newest Middle Tennessee Whataburger Opens
Whataburger opens its newest Nashville-area location today, Monday, March 6 at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only at 360 W Sam Ridley Pkwy in Smyrna. Read more.
Friday’s Storm Claims Life of Middle TN Teen
A Sumner County teen died after a tree fell in Friday’s storm. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Wilson County New Business Licenses for Feb. 25 Through Mar. 3, 2023
These are the latest business licenses in Wilson County for February 25 through March 3, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.
Two Face Drug and Weapon Charges After Suspicious Call in Wilson County
Wilson County deputies responded to a suspicious person that was at a residence on McCrary Road that resulted in two individuals going to jail on weapon and drug charges on March 6, 2023. Read more.
Police Search for Thief Accused of Stealing Apple Watch
The Lebanon Police Dept. is seeking assistance in identifying an individual regarding the theft of an Apple Watch on display at T-Mobile. Read more.