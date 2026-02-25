Gov. Lee Announces Approval of Lease and Permit for The Boring Company’s Use of State Right-of-Way

Today, Governor Bill Lee announced the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) joint approval of The Boring Company’s lease application and enhanced grading permit for the use of state-owned property along Tennessee’s highway system. The Music City Loop is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the United States, marking a bold step forward in advancing mobility, economic growth, and transportation modernization across the region.

“Tennessee continues to lead the nation in finding innovative solutions to accommodate growth, and in partnership with The Boring Company, we are exploring possibilities we couldn’t achieve on our own,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m grateful for TDOT’s commitment to a forward-thinking, fiscally responsible approach to infrastructure modernization that will define the future of transportation in our state and beyond.”

“The Boring Company is grateful for the leadership and hard work of federal, state, and local agencies in bringing this project to a shovel-ready point,” said President of The Boring Company Steve Davis. “Music City Loop will be a safe, fast, and fun public transportation system, and we are excited to build it in Nashville.”

“The Music City Loop shows what’s possible when we leverage private-sector innovation and American ingenuity to solve transportation challenges,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “TDOT’s lease approval will help advance this ambitious project as we work to reduce congestion and make travel more seamless for the American people. Congratulations to Governor Lee, the City of Nashville, and The Boring Company on this significant step toward a faster, more efficient transportation future.”

The Music City Loop, which is 100% privately funded, will connect downtown Nashville to Nashville International Airport and lower Broadway to West End, utilizing underground tunnels beneath state-owned roadways. The Loop transit time from downtown to the airport will be approximately 8 minutes. As stakeholder engagement continues, the project is receiving broad support from state, city, and industry leaders due to its ability to modernize the downtown travel experience and accommodate growth.

The Boring Company will move forward with construction immediately now that necessary lease and permitting approvals have been secured. The first segment of the Loop system is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

“TDOT’s review and approval of The Boring Company’s lease and enhanced grading permit aligns with our mission to encourage innovative solutions that expand mobility options, steward the state’s assets, and leverage private sector dollars to maximize the impact of available transportation funding,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid. “This project required collaboration across multiple state departments, and achieving this milestone is the result of continued efforts to ensure Tennessee works at a real-world pace.”

Music City on the Move

Nashville was selected by The Boring Company for its rapid growth, strong economic potential, and dedication to embracing smart, forward-looking infrastructure. The Music City Loop project has already created numerous job opportunities for Tennesseans, and once operational, will remove thousands of vehicles from surface roads each day, easing traffic congestion. The Loop system will also extend the lifespan of Tennessee’s roads, reduce emissions, and offer a safe, fast, and reliable travel option—particularly during major events and Nashville’s peak convention and seasonal travel.

Notably, the project will be entirely privately funded, demonstrating the power of leveraging private sector innovation to solve mobility challenges without placing new burdens on state and local taxpayers.

The Safest, Most-Efficient Travel System in America

Loop is an all-electric, zero-emissions, high-speed underground transportation system owned and operated by The Boring Company in which passengers are transported directly to their destination. The system will meet or exceed the stringent National Fire Protection Association (NFPA-130) fire and life standard.

In 2025, The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop earned a 99.57% safety and security rating from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) – the highest score ever awarded to any transportation system. The Vegas Loop system was evaluated across 17 categories and achieved top scores in security, emergency preparedness, and resilience, earning TSA’s Gold Standard Award for excellence.

