Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Launches Big Bad’s Monthly Drops

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is shaking up its menu with the launch of Big Bad’s Monthly Drops, a new rotating lineup of limited-time burgers featuring original creations and fan-favorite throwbacks. The program kicks off in March 2026 at all Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar locations, promising a fresh reason to visit every month for burger fans looking for something beyond the ordinary.

What Is Big Bad’s Monthly Drops Program

Big Bad’s Monthly Drops is a new monthly menu series from Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar designed to deliver a revolving lineup of limited-time burger creations. Running the program is Big Bad, the brand’s new character and self-appointed Curator of Chaos, serving as the mischievous creative force behind every burger that earns a spot in the rotation. Each month will feature something new from the kitchen that aims to be equal parts unexpected and impossible to ignore.

Drop #001 The French Onion Smash Burger

The inaugural release is the French Onion Smash Burger, arriving in March 2026 as the first official drop in the series. This limited-time burger features:

A smashed four-ounce beef patty

Caramelized onions

Swiss and provolone cheese

Crispy onion straws and green onion

French onion sauce

Au Jus on the side for dunking

The layered build brings together the rich, savory flavors of classic French onion soup on top of a smashed burger format, making it a standout addition to the Bad Daddy’s menu.

What to Drink With the French Onion Smash Burger

Bad Daddy’s recommends pairing the French Onion Smash Burger with Bad Daddy’s Amber Ale, brewed with chocolate and caramel malts for a clean, flavor-forward finish. All Bad Daddy’s locations also offer craft beers from regional breweries and hand-shaken cocktails to round out the dining experience.

What Bad Daddy’s Culinary Team Says About the New Monthly Drops

John Masterson, culinary director at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, emphasized the brand’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries with the new program. Masterson described the French Onion Smash Burger as just the opening statement, pointing to the brand’s scratch kitchen and talented team as the driving force behind what he promises will be an ambitious new burger every single month.

Where to Find Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and How to Order

The French Onion Smash Burger is available for a limited time beginning in March 2026 at all Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar locations. Guests can order online or find a nearby restaurant by visiting BadDaddysBurgerBar.com. For updates on future monthly drops and to see what Big Bad has in store next, follow Bad Daddy’s on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

