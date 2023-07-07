GoFundMe Set Up For Mother, 6 Children Who Lost Home During Fire in Murfreesboro

A family needs help after their Murfreesboro home went up in flames on July 5, 2023.

Kenny and Tricia Dunn along with their 6 kids, lost almost everything including the family vehicle during the incident.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the house fire in the 300 block of Sadler Court around 3:26 p.m. Wednesday. The family managed to escape the burning house safely.

Now, the family needs assistance as they get back on their feet and repurchase everything.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit here.