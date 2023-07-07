Murfreesboro Police Investigating Fatal Wreck on SE Broad

Murfreesboro Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash involving a small pickup and a propane truck.

Officers responded to the crash on SE Broad Street near Overlook Place around 9:52 a.m. Friday, July 7.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the pickup was driving inbound on SE Broad Street and veered into the other lane, colliding with the propane truck. The pickup driver was trapped inside and MFRD firefighters were able to help him escape.

He was taken to the hospital where he died. His name is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

The propane truck driver was not hurt. Traffic was re-routed for hours as FACT investigators investigated the crash.

The Freightliner truck was hauling 2000 gallons of propane. The Tennessee Highway Patrol inspected it to make sure there were no propane leaks. The propane was offloaded onto another truck before it could be towed away safely.

The investigation continues by FACT investigators.