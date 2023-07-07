Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 7, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from July 7, 2023.

1Lego Extravaganza BrickUniverse is Coming to Lebanon

Get ready for a LEGO extravaganza like no other as BrickUniverse, the nation’s premier LEGO fan event, arrives in Lebanon. Read More.

2Murfreesboro Men Arrested After Agencies Team up to Stop an In-Progress Burglary in Franklin

Two Murfreesboro men are behind bars after breaking into several vehicles in Franklin. Read More.

3Mother, 6 Children Escape Burning House in Murfreesboro

 

A mother and six children made it out of their burning house safely on July 5, 2023. Read more.

4TBI Searches for Missing 10-Year-Old From Nashville

Kyle Crimmons
Kyle Crimmons

 

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs assistance in locating 10-year-old Kyle Crimmons, who is missing from Nashville. Read more.

5Man Accused of Robbing Murfreesboro Gas Station at Gun Point

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an armed robbery case. Read More.

