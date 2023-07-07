Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 7, 2023.
Get ready for a LEGO extravaganza like no other as BrickUniverse, the nation’s premier LEGO fan event, arrives in Lebanon. Read More.
Two Murfreesboro men are behind bars after breaking into several vehicles in Franklin. Read More.
A mother and six children made it out of their burning house safely on July 5, 2023. Read more.
Kyle Crimmons
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs assistance in locating 10-year-old Kyle Crimmons, who is missing from Nashville. Read more.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an armed robbery case. Read More.