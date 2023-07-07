OBITUARY: Patricia Turner

Mrs. Patricia Roney Turner, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 6, 2023. She was born in Portland, TN to the late Charles and Kathleen Keller Roney. Mrs. Turner was a faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. She was a longtime employee of MTSU having worked in the bookstore and retired as the Secretary to the Vice President of Development. Mrs. Turner loved to cook for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She and her husband travelled taking cruises to the Caribbean and visiting Hilton Head, SC and Orange Beach, AL.

Mrs. Turner is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Turner; children, Karen Williams of Murfreesboro and Scott Turner and his wife Jill of Lascassas, TN; grandchildren, Daniel, Caci, and Julia; great-grandchildren, Noah, River, and Scottie Jane; siblings, Donnie Roney and Linda McDonald and her husband Kenneth; and countless nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 9:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:30pm at Maple Hill Cemetery in Portland, TN.

