Nov. 6, 2024 – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® will honor our nation’s Veterans and current military personnel on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2024 with a free Freddy’s combo meal card that is suitable for any combo meal.

No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer. Cards may be redeemed through December 31, 2024.

Source: Freddy’s

