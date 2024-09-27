Fentanyl Selling Investigation Leads to Arrest of La Vergne Man

September 25, 2024 – A La Vergne man suspected of dealing cocaine and fentanyl in the South Nashville area over the past several months is now jailed on seven drug selling counts and is under investigation in connection with a fatal overdose in Coffee County.

Joshua Hardaway, 30, of Howard Woody Drive in La Vergne, appeared on the radar of Middle Tennessee law enforcement, including the MNPD’s Specialized Investigations Division, Tullahoma Police, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the La Vergne Police Department, and the TBI as part of a coordinated investigation into Middle Tennessee fentanyl distribution.

A search of his home Tuesday yielded three guns and approximately five ounces of fentanyl. Charges in relation to those seizures will be forthcoming in Rutherford County.

Hardaway was wounded multiple times in an August 5, 2024, suspected drug-related shooting on Edge O Lake Drive. In that case, detectives recovered a .38 caliber revolver in his car. Inasmuch as Hardaway is a convicted felon in Michigan for assault against law enforcement, he is also facing a felony unlawful gun possession charge.

Hardaway is being held in lieu of $192,000 bond.

If you or someone you know needs help with addiction, please call the Community Overdose Response Team for help. The telephone number is 615-687-1701.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email