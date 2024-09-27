Opryland Unveils New Holiday Dinner Show with Terri Clark and The Frontmen

Gaylord Opryland Resort welcomes legendary country music artist Terri Clark and the acclaimed group, The Frontmen, as headliners for a brand-new “A Country Christmas Dinner Show” series during its 41st annual holiday celebration. This year’s dinner show will feature two distinct performances for visitors to choose including Terri Clark’s “It’s Christmas…Cheers!” show and The Frontmen’s “Holidays & Hits” show. A Country Christmas Dinner Shows are held in the iconic 2,888-room resort’s Tennessee Ballroom where guests will enjoy a delicious holiday meal prepared by Gaylord Opryland’s talented culinary team followed by incredible performances.

Terri Clark will take the stage for 17 performances during her “It’s Christmas…Cheers!” show on November 23-24, 27-30; December 1, 4-6, and 17-22. The award-winning artist will blend her major hits with timeless Christmas classics, creating a festive atmosphere to celebrate the season. Making the move from Alberta to Nashville at 18 years old, Clark is a longtime fan of Gaylord Opryland’s “A Country Christmas.” She looks forward to being a part of the holiday excitement this year, performing fan-favorites from her first Christmas album, released in 2020, and other classic hits.

“I’ve been living in Nashville for so long now, I’ve seen Gaylord Opryland do their Christmas show for many years,” shares Clark. “To get to be a part of it this year feels so amazing. I am so excited to bring our Christmas show to Nashville and play songs from my first Christmas album, as well as some other favorites of mine that are staples in my home during the holidays. I’m already planning to ask some friends to get up on stage and get into the spirit of the season with us as well.

With over five million albums sold, Terri Clark holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry and continues to build an unforgettable legacy primed for the history books of Country music.

Guests can enjoy The Frontmen’s “Holidays & Hits” show on nine dates including November 25-26; and December 2-3, 15-16, and 23-25. The band’s three singers, Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, will be ringing in the season with holiday tunes and powerhouse hits from their storied careers.

The Frontmen share their enthusiasm for the holidays season and their “Holidays & Hits” show. Tim Rushlow states “This Christmas season is going to be magical, sharing holiday favorites along with the hits that we are already known for into one show! And as you know, Gaylord Opryland does Christmas EPIC! So, this is going to be amazing.” Larry Stewart also shares, “I’m looking forward to A Country Christmas with my brothers in The Frontmen. Richie, Tim, and I will perform some of our big number one hits along with some of the greatest Christmas songs ever written. I know it will be a magical evening!”

Tickets are on-sale now. For ticket reservations, overnight room offers, and dinner show dates and times, visit ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com.

