Unhoused Residents Need Items for Winter Weather

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs blankets, Hot Hands glove warmers and sleeping bags for the unhoused residents in Rutherford County as colder temperatures approach.

The Sheriff’s Community Services Unit is collecting the items for the Cold Patrol from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday through October at the Rutherford County Sheriffs’ Office main lobby at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol is working to end the revolving door of homelessness through outreach, advocacy, and resource support.

They help people experiencing chronic homelessness obtain permanent housing. Please consider donating these life-saving items.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email