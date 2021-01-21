Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2021. Highlights this month include Firefly Lane, Malcolm & Marie, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and more…
Coming Soon
- Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020)
- Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 1
- The Bank Job (2008)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Inception (2010)
- Love Daily: Season 1
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- My Dead Ex: Season 1
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
- The Patriot (2000)
- Rocks (2019)
- Shutter Island (2010)
- The Unsetting: Season 1
- Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
- Zathura (2005)
February 2
- Kid Cosmic
- Mighty Express: Season 2
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
February 3
- All My Friends Are Dead
- Black Beach
- Firefly Lane
February 5
- Hache: Season 2
- Invisible City
- The Last Paradiso
- Little Big Women
- Malcolm & Marie
- Space Sweepers
- Strip Down, Rise Up
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
February 6
- The Sinner: Jamie
February 8
- War Dogs
- iCarly season 1-2
February 10
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
- The World We Make (2019)
February 11
- Capitani
- Layla Majnun
- Middle of Nowhere (2012)
- Red Dot
- Squared Love
February 12
- Buried by the Bernards
- Nadiya Bakes
- Hate by Dani Rovira
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever
- Xico’s Journey
February 13
- Monsoon
February 15
- The Crew
February 16
- Good Girls season 3
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
February 17
- Behind Her Eyes
- Hello, Me!
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
February 18
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
February 19
- I Care A Lot
- Tribes of Europa
February 20
- Classmates Minus
February 21
- Conjuring
- Conjuring 2
February 23
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks
- Pelé
February 24
- Canine Intervention
- Ginny & Georgia
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
February 25
- Geez & Ann
- High-Rise Invasion
February 26
- Bigfoot Family
- Captain Fantastic (2016)
- Caught by a Wave
- Crazy About Her
- No Escape (2015)
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)