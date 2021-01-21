Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2021. Highlights this month include Firefly Lane, Malcolm & Marie, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and more…

Coming Soon

  • Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020)
  • Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 1

  • The Bank Job (2008)
  • Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
  • Eat Pray Love (2010)
  • Inception (2010)
  • Love Daily: Season 1
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
  • My Dead Ex: Season 1
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • Rocks (2019)
  • Shutter Island (2010)
  • The Unsetting: Season 1
  • Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
  • Zathura (2005)

February 2

  • Kid Cosmic
  • Mighty Express: Season 2
  • Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

February 3

  • All My Friends Are Dead
  • Black Beach
  • Firefly Lane

February 5

  • Hache: Season 2
  • Invisible City
  • The Last Paradiso
  • Little Big Women
  • Malcolm & Marie
  • Space Sweepers
  • Strip Down, Rise Up
  • The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

February 6

  • The Sinner: Jamie

February 8

  • War Dogs
  • iCarly season 1-2

February 10

  • Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
  • The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
  • The World We Make (2019)

February 11

  • Capitani
  • Layla Majnun
  • Middle of Nowhere (2012)
  • Red Dot
  • Squared Love

February 12

  • Buried by the Bernards
  • Nadiya Bakes
  • Hate by Dani Rovira
  • To All The Boys: Always And Forever
  • Xico’s Journey

February 13

  • Monsoon

February 15

  • The Crew

February 16

  • Good Girls season 3
  • Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

February 17

  • Behind Her Eyes
  • Hello, Me!
  • MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

February 18

  • Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

February 19

  • I Care A Lot
  • Tribes of Europa

February 20

  • Classmates Minus

February 21

  • Conjuring
  • Conjuring 2

February 23

  • Brian Regan: On The Rocks
  • Pelé

February 24

  • Canine Intervention
  • Ginny & Georgia
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25

  • Geez & Ann
  • High-Rise Invasion

February 26

  • Bigfoot Family
  • Captain Fantastic (2016)
  • Caught by a Wave
  • Crazy About Her
  • No Escape (2015)
  • Our Idiot Brother (2011)


