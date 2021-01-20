On January 17th, 2021, Jerry Keith Shadowens loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-uncle passed away in Smyrna, TN. Keith is survived by his loving wife Linda of 38 years, their children Courtney (Dale Gleaves), Trisha (Brandon Neff) and Josh (Michael Bromley). His grandchildren; Lexi, Emma, Zach, Knox, Owen, Bella and Baylor. He is also survived by his brothers Philip (Laura Shadowens) and Michael (Kim Dennison); along with his nieces and nephews, Katie, Sydney, Tori, Brad and Walker.

Keith was known as a man of integrity with commitment and compassion. Graduate of Smyrna High School in 1983 and attended MTSU on a baseball scholarship. A member of the MTBOA, NCFO and TSSAA. Always the avid sportsman whether it be softball, golf or officiating. He loved the simple things in life and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and always be in their hearts.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.