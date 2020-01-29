From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2020.
|February 1
|300 (2007)
|Film
|February 1
|28 Days Later (2003)
|Film
|February 1
|Adam (2019)
|Film
|February 1
|All About E (2005)
|Film
|February 1
|Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
|Film
|February 1
|Bridget Jone’s Baby (2016)
|Film
|February 1
|Bridget Jones Diary (2001)
|Film
|February 1
|Buffalo 66 (1998)
|Film
|February 1
|Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
|Film
|February 1
|Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin? (1983)
|Film
|February 1
|Cherry Pop (2017)
|Film
|February 1
|Earth Girls are Easy (1988)
|Film
|February 1
|For Colored Girls (2010)
|Film
|February 1
|The Fugitive (1993)
|Film
|February 1
|Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)
|Film
|February 1
|Ghost (1990)
|Film
|February 1
|The Girl King (2015)
|Film
|February 1
|Hitch (2005)
|Film
|February 1
|Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)
|Film
|February 1
|Hot Guys with Guns (2013)
|Film
|February 1
|John Q (2002)
|Film
|February 1
|Judgement Day (1999)
|Film
|February 1
|The Last Stand (2013)
|Film
|February 1
|The Last Warrior (2000)
|Film
|February 1
|Liz in September (2014)
|Film
|February 1
|Lord of War (2005)
|Film
|February 1
|The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
|Film
|February 1
|Margarita with a Straw (2014)
|Film
|February 1
|Ms. Purple (2019)
|Film
|February 1
|Menace II Society (1993)
|Film
|February 1
|Mimic (1997)
|Film
|February 1
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
|Film
|February 1
|National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
|Film
|February 1
|National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)
|Film
|February 1
|National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
|Film
|February 1
|National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
|Film
|February 1
|Naz and Maalik (2015)
|Film
|February 1
|The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
|Film
|February 1
|Precious (2009)
|Film
|February 1
|Robin Hood (1991)
|Film
|February 1
|Say Anything (1989)
|Film
|February 1
|Southie (1999)
|Film
|February 1
|The Spy Next Door (2010)
|Film
|February 1
|Those People (2015)
|Film
|February 1
|Touched with Fire (2016)
|Film
|February 1
|Vegas Vacation (1997)
|Film
|February 1
|When Harry Met Sally (1989)
|Film
|February 1
|Where We Go From Here (2019)
|Film
|February 2
|A Madea Family Funeral (2019)
|Film
|February 3
|The Masked Singer Season 3 Premiere
|FOX Series
|February 3
|The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
|Film
|February 5
|Warrior (2011)
|Film
|February 6
|Lego Masters Series Premiere
|FOX Series
|February 6
|Angel of Mine (2019)
|Film
|February 6
|David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)
|Film
|February 6
|Disaster Movie (2008)
|Film
|February 6
|Wrinkles the Clown (2019)
|Film
|February 7
|Into The Dark: My Valentine Episode Premiere
|Hulu Original Series
|February 7
|Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere
|NBC Series
|February 7
|Indebted Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
|NBC Series
|February 9
|Alive (2019)
|Film
|February 10
|The Oscars: Special (ABC) Special
|ABC Series
|February 12
|The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Complete Season 9
|Bravo Seriess
|February 12
|For Life Series Premiere
|ABC Series
|February 12
|Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)
|Film
|February 13
|Mister America (2019)
|Film
|February 14
|High Fidelity Complete Season 1 Premiere
|Hulu Original Series
|February 14
|The Other Guy Complete Season 2
|eOne Series
|February 14
|Utopia Falls Complete Season 1
|Hulu Original Series
|February 14
|Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
|Film
|February 14
|From Hell (2001)
|Film
|February 14
|Racetime (2019)
|Film
|February 14
|Radioflash (2019)
|Film
|February 14
|Villains (2019)
|Film
|February 15
|28 Hotel Rooms (2012)
|Film
|February 15
|American Ultra (2015)
|Film
|February 15
|Anchor and Hope (2017)
|Film
|February 15
|Monogamy (2010)
|Film
|February 15
|Princess Cyd (2017)
|Film
|February 17
|American Idol Season 3 Premiere
|ABC Series
|February 17
|Duncanville Series Premiere
|FOX Series
|February 17
|Good Girls Season 3 Mid-Season Premeire
|NBC Series
|February 18
|Super 8 (2011)
|Film
|February 19
|Getaway (2013)
|Film
|February 22
|The Prince (2014)
|Film
|February 25
|The Voice Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere
|NBC Series
|February 25
|Run the Race (2019)
|Film
|February 28
|After the Wedding (2019)
|Film