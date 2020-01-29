From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2020.

February 1 300 (2007) Film February 1 28 Days Later (2003) Film February 1 Adam (2019) Film February 1 All About E (2005) Film February 1 Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) Film February 1 Bridget Jone’s Baby (2016) Film February 1 Bridget Jones Diary (2001) Film February 1 Buffalo 66 (1998) Film February 1 Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974) Film February 1 Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin? (1983) Film February 1 Cherry Pop (2017) Film February 1 Earth Girls are Easy (1988) Film February 1 For Colored Girls (2010) Film February 1 The Fugitive (1993) Film February 1 Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013) Film February 1 Ghost (1990) Film February 1 The Girl King (2015) Film February 1 Hitch (2005) Film February 1 Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015) Film February 1 Hot Guys with Guns (2013) Film February 1 John Q (2002) Film February 1 Judgement Day (1999) Film February 1 The Last Stand (2013) Film February 1 The Last Warrior (2000) Film February 1 Liz in September (2014) Film February 1 Lord of War (2005) Film February 1 The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959) Film February 1 Margarita with a Straw (2014) Film February 1 Ms. Purple (2019) Film February 1 Menace II Society (1993) Film February 1 Mimic (1997) Film February 1 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) Film February 1 National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011) Film February 1 National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006) Film February 1 National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) Film February 1 National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) Film February 1 Naz and Maalik (2015) Film February 1 The Phantom of the Opera (2004) Film February 1 Precious (2009) Film February 1 Robin Hood (1991) Film February 1 Say Anything (1989) Film February 1 Southie (1999) Film February 1 The Spy Next Door (2010) Film February 1 Those People (2015) Film February 1 Touched with Fire (2016) Film February 1 Vegas Vacation (1997) Film February 1 When Harry Met Sally (1989) Film February 1 Where We Go From Here (2019) Film February 2 A Madea Family Funeral (2019) Film February 3 The Masked Singer Season 3 Premiere FOX Series February 3 The Cabin in the Woods (2012) Film February 5 Warrior (2011) Film February 6 Lego Masters Series Premiere FOX Series February 6 Angel of Mine (2019) Film February 6 David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019) Film February 6 Disaster Movie (2008) Film February 6 Wrinkles the Clown (2019) Film February 7 Into The Dark: My Valentine Episode Premiere Hulu Original Series February 7 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere NBC Series February 7 Indebted Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere NBC Series February 9 Alive (2019) Film February 10 The Oscars: Special (ABC) Special ABC Series February 12 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Complete Season 9 Bravo Seriess February 12 For Life Series Premiere ABC Series February 12 Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019) Film February 13 Mister America (2019) Film February 14 High Fidelity Complete Season 1 Premiere Hulu Original Series February 14 The Other Guy Complete Season 2 eOne Series February 14 Utopia Falls Complete Season 1 Hulu Original Series February 14 Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) Film February 14 From Hell (2001) Film February 14 Racetime (2019) Film February 14 Radioflash (2019) Film February 14 Villains (2019) Film February 15 28 Hotel Rooms (2012) Film February 15 American Ultra (2015) Film February 15 Anchor and Hope (2017) Film February 15 Monogamy (2010) Film February 15 Princess Cyd (2017) Film February 17 American Idol Season 3 Premiere ABC Series February 17 Duncanville Series Premiere FOX Series February 17 Good Girls Season 3 Mid-Season Premeire NBC Series February 18 Super 8 (2011) Film February 19 Getaway (2013) Film February 22 The Prince (2014) Film February 25 The Voice Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere NBC Series February 25 Run the Race (2019) Film February 28 After the Wedding (2019) Film