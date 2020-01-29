hulu

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2020.

February 1 300 (2007) Film
February 1 28 Days Later (2003) Film
February 1 Adam (2019) Film
February 1 All About E (2005) Film
February 1 Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) Film
February 1 Bridget Jone’s Baby (2016) Film
February 1 Bridget Jones Diary (2001) Film
February 1 Buffalo 66 (1998) Film
February 1 Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974) Film
February 1 Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin? (1983) Film
February 1 Cherry Pop (2017) Film
February 1 Earth Girls are Easy (1988) Film
February 1 For Colored Girls (2010) Film
February 1 The Fugitive (1993) Film
February 1 Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013) Film
February 1 Ghost (1990) Film
February 1 The Girl King (2015) Film
February 1 Hitch (2005) Film
February 1 Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015) Film
February 1 Hot Guys with Guns (2013) Film
February 1 John Q (2002) Film
February 1 Judgement Day (1999) Film
February 1 The Last Stand (2013) Film
February 1 The Last Warrior (2000) Film
February 1 Liz in September (2014) Film
February 1 Lord of War (2005) Film
February 1 The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959) Film
February 1 Margarita with a Straw (2014) Film
February 1 Ms. Purple (2019) Film
February 1 Menace II Society (1993) Film
February 1 Mimic (1997) Film
February 1 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) Film
February 1 National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011) Film
February 1 National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006) Film
February 1 National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) Film
February 1 National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) Film
February 1 Naz and Maalik (2015) Film
February 1 The Phantom of the Opera (2004) Film
February 1 Precious (2009) Film
February 1 Robin Hood (1991) Film
February 1 Say Anything (1989) Film
February 1 Southie (1999) Film
February 1 The Spy Next Door (2010) Film
February 1 Those People (2015) Film
February 1 Touched with Fire (2016) Film
February 1 Vegas Vacation (1997) Film
February 1 When Harry Met Sally (1989) Film
February 1 Where We Go From Here (2019) Film
February 2 A Madea Family Funeral (2019) Film
February 3 The Masked Singer Season 3 Premiere FOX Series
February 3 The Cabin in the Woods (2012) Film
February 5 Warrior (2011) Film
February 6 Lego Masters Series Premiere FOX Series
February 6 Angel of Mine (2019) Film
February 6 David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019) Film
February 6 Disaster Movie (2008) Film
February 6 Wrinkles the Clown (2019) Film
February 7 Into The Dark: My Valentine Episode Premiere Hulu Original Series
February 7 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere NBC Series
February 7 Indebted Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere NBC Series
February 9 Alive (2019) Film
February 10 The Oscars: Special (ABC) Special ABC Series
February 12 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Complete Season 9 Bravo Seriess
February 12 For Life Series Premiere ABC Series
February 12 Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019) Film
February 13 Mister America (2019) Film
February 14 High Fidelity Complete Season 1 Premiere Hulu Original Series
February 14 The Other Guy Complete Season 2 eOne Series
February 14 Utopia Falls Complete Season 1 Hulu Original Series
February 14 Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) Film
February 14 From Hell (2001) Film
February 14 Racetime (2019) Film
February 14 Radioflash (2019) Film
February 14 Villains (2019) Film
February 15 28 Hotel Rooms (2012) Film
February 15 American Ultra (2015) Film
February 15 Anchor and Hope (2017) Film
February 15 Monogamy (2010) Film
February 15 Princess Cyd (2017) Film
February 17 American Idol Season 3 Premiere ABC Series
February 17 Duncanville Series Premiere FOX Series
February 17 Good Girls Season 3 Mid-Season Premeire NBC Series
February 18 Super 8 (2011) Film
February 19 Getaway (2013) Film
February 22 The Prince (2014) Film
February 25 The Voice Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere NBC Series
February 25 Run the Race (2019) Film
February 28 After the Wedding (2019) Film

