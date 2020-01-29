Sydney Callahan, Colby Davis, and Mara Watson, students at Riverdale High School, have been selected for the 202 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.

They will perform on Feb. 2 with the National Honor Concert Choir. Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.

Sydney, Colby and Mara auditioned for the Honors Performance Series last summer and were recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording.

All three of these talented students are members of the Riverdale Singers at Riverdale High School under the direction of Brenda Williams.